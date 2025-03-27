'Traitor' jibe case: Cops ask Kamra to appear on March 31 at Khar police station

The Mumbai Police has directed the stand-up comedian to appear for questioning at Khar Police Station on March 31 in connection with his remarks made during a stand-up performance last week, officials said on Thursday.

Kamra was initially asked to appear on March 26 at 11 am following an FIR filed against him based on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

After the comedian sought a week's time through his lawyer, the police rejected his request and issued a fresh summons.

The case stems from Kamra’s recent performance at Mumbai’s Habitat Studio, where he took a veiled dig at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The comedian, without naming Shinde, allegedly referred to him as a "traitor" in a parody song, alluding to his 2022 defection from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to align with the BJP and form the government in Maharashtra.

The FIR against Kamra includes charges of defamation, and a separate case has also been registered at the Dombivli police station, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have recorded statements from several individuals associated with Habitat Studio as part of the investigation, with further inquiries underway.