Rail 'symbol of insecurity, chaos': Opposition blames Modi govt for Mumbai train tragedy

INDIA parties on Monday hauled the railways over the coals for its “indifference” to overcrowded local trains after the death of four commuters in Mumbai.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted on X: “While the Modi Government is celebrating 11 years of ‘service’, the reality of the country is reflected in the tragic news coming from Mumbai — several people died after falling from a train.

“Indian Railways is the backbone of the lives of crores of people, but today it has become a symbol of insecurity, congestion and chaos.

“11 years of Modi government = no accountability, no change, only propaganda. The government has stopped talking about 2025 and is now selling dreams of 2047. Who will see what the country is facing today?”

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The main INDIA ally in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (U.B. Thackeray), termed the deaths “murders” and slammed the Centre’s “apathy”.

Party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X: “The Railways should just shut up about what they are planning to do because none of them have been delivered as far as Mumbai local trains are concerned. These are not deaths by overcrowding but murders executed by an apathetic Reel Minister and the government

of Maharashtra.”

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said Central Railway should implement measures such as installing automatic doors in suburban trains in view of overcrowding.

“The Central Railway should increase local trains on important routes. Necessary measures should be implemented immediately for the safety of passengers,” he posted on X.

“It is well known that the increased crowding in local trains is the main reason. After such accidents, it is not right to blame the passengers for their deaths,”

Pawar said.

Party MP Supriya Sule, however, said passengers should realise the danger of hanging out of overcrowded trains during rush hour.

“Since the train was very crowded, these passengers were travelling hanging from the doors. Travelling in such a manner is dangerous. It is a humble request to the citizens that please do not travel in a dangerous manner. Along with this, the railway administration should also take measures to plan the crowd and prevent possible damage,” she wrote on X.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should take responsibility for the tragedy and resign.

MNS president Raj Thackeray said the railway infrastructure in Mumbai had collapsed because of the “hordes” of migrants.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad ridiculed the proposal for installing automatic doors in suburban trains, claiming commuters would suffocate.