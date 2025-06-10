MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 10 June 2025

Odisha IAS officer held for taking Rs 10 lakh bribe from businessman

The entire bribe amount was recovered from Chakma’s possession and seized in the presence of witnesses

Subhashish Mohanty Published 10.06.25, 07:09 AM
Dhiman Chakma

Dhiman Chakma The Telegraph

Odisha Vigilance on Monday arrested an IAS officer for accepting a bribe of 10 lakh from a businessman.

The accused, Dhiman Chakma, is currently posted as Sub-Collector in Dharamgarh, Kalahandi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, Vigilance stated: “Dhiman Chakma, IAS (2021 batch), sub-collector, Dharamgarh, Dist-Kalahandi, was arrested by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting a bribe of 10,00,000 from a local businessman (the complainant) as an instalment of an overall demand of 20,00,000, threatening to take action against his business otherwise. Left with no other option, the complainant reported the matter to Vigilance authorities.”

Chakma, 35, was caught by a team of Odisha Vigilance at his government residence in Dharamgarh while accepting 10 lakh from the complainant.

The entire bribe amount was recovered from Chakma’s possession and seized in the presence of witnesses. A hand wash test yielded a positive chemical reaction, confirming his acceptance and handling of the bribe.

Simultaneous searches were conducted at his official residence and office chamber in Dharamgarh. “During the search, 47 lakh in cash was recovered from his government quarters. As he could not provide a satisfactory explanation for the amount, the money was seized,” the release said.

Sources said the complainant owns crusher units, and the sub-collector had allegedly threatened to shut them down on various grounds, including pollution.

Chakma was produced before the vigilance court in Kalahandi. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, has been registered and is under investigation.

Chakma, son of a schoolteacher and a homemaker, had earlier joined the Odisha cadre as an Indian Forest Service officer in 2019. After training, he served as assistant conservator of forests in Baripada, Mayurbhanj. In 2021, he cleared the civil services examination and was appointed as an IAS. He joined as sub-collector, Dharamgarh, in January 2024.

RELATED TOPICS

IAS Officer Odisha
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Golden goose of Vikaas: Opposition parties punch holes in Modi-at-11 swagger

As the Narendra Modi government on Monday rolled out its 11th-anniversary publicity parade, flaunting its list of purported achievements, the Opposition threw back at it a litany of the many ills tormenting the country
Marketing and revenue head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Nikhil Sosale, center in black, and DNA entertainment private limited official, in black mask, Sunil Mathew among others being taken to court after their arrest in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, June 6, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

This arrest has not happened in view of any probe, but merely because directions were issued by CM

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT