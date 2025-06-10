Odisha IAS officer held for taking Rs 10 lakh bribe from businessman

Odisha Vigilance on Monday arrested an IAS officer for accepting a bribe of ₹10 lakh from a businessman.

The accused, Dhiman Chakma, is currently posted as Sub-Collector in Dharamgarh, Kalahandi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, Vigilance stated: “Dhiman Chakma, IAS (2021 batch), sub-collector, Dharamgarh, Dist-Kalahandi, was arrested by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,00,000 from a local businessman (the complainant) as an instalment of an overall demand of ₹20,00,000, threatening to take action against his business otherwise. Left with no other option, the complainant reported the matter to Vigilance authorities.”

Chakma, 35, was caught by a team of Odisha Vigilance at his government residence in Dharamgarh while accepting ₹10 lakh from the complainant.

The entire bribe amount was recovered from Chakma’s possession and seized in the presence of witnesses. A hand wash test yielded a positive chemical reaction, confirming his acceptance and handling of the bribe.

Simultaneous searches were conducted at his official residence and office chamber in Dharamgarh. “During the search, ₹47 lakh in cash was recovered from his government quarters. As he could not provide a satisfactory explanation for the amount, the money was seized,” the release said.

Sources said the complainant owns crusher units, and the sub-collector had allegedly threatened to shut them down on various grounds, including pollution.

Chakma was produced before the vigilance court in Kalahandi. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, has been registered and is under investigation.

Chakma, son of a schoolteacher and a homemaker, had earlier joined the Odisha cadre as an Indian Forest Service officer in 2019. After training, he served as assistant conservator of forests in Baripada, Mayurbhanj. In 2021, he cleared the civil services examination and was appointed as an IAS. He joined as sub-collector, Dharamgarh, in January 2024.