Tourist from Andhra Pradesh dies in paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district

The accident happened on January 7 at Raison, about 20 km from Manali, while Tadi Mahesh Reddy (32) was trying to take off

PTI Published 08.01.25, 08:52 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image PTI

A tourist from Andhra Pradesh died in a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident happened on Tuesday at Raison, about 20 km from Manali, while Tadi Mahesh Reddy (32) was trying to take off, they said. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to the serious injuries sustained in the incident.

Police said a sudden wind gust during take-off affected the glider's flight and, instead of going up, went down.

Also Read

Reddy was initially taken to Harihar Hospital at Bhuntar but as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the Medical College in Mandi, where doctors declared him dead. The postmortem of the body was conducted on Wednesday, police said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, they added.

Earlier in October 2024, two foreign paragliders had crashed to death in the state ahead of the Paragliding World Cup 2024 at Bir-Billing in Kangra district.

A Belgian paraglider was killed after colliding mid-air with another paraglider in Bir-Billing and his parachute failed to open.

Solo paraglider Dita Misurcova (43) crashed into the mountains near Marhi in Manali after losing control of the glider due to strong winds.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

