Top LeT operative killed in Bandipora as India intensifies manhunt to find Pahalgam attackers

On Friday, Indian forces eliminated Lashkar-e-Taiba’s top operative Altaf Lalli on Friday in the hills of Bandipora, marking a decisive start to a counter-offensive against the alleged perpetrators of the April 22 terror attack Pahalgam, according to multiple news reports.

Security officials have termed Lalli’s killing “symbolic and strategic.”

The joint operation, carried out by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, followed intelligence and led to a gunfight.

Two police personnel sustained injuries during the encounter.

One of the fleeing terrorists, believed to be connected to the Pahalgam assault, was injured in the exchange of fire, India Today reported.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday flew into Srinagar to assess the ongoing operations. His arrival is being seen as a high-level push to fast-track the hunt for the perpetrators.

Hours later, houses of two suspects — Adil Hussain Thoker of Bijbehara and Asif Sheikh of Tral — were reduced to rubble in a blast.

There is no official confirmation yet on whether the security forces executed the demolitions.

Thoker, a local Lashkar associate, is believed to have facilitated the attack, allegedly guiding Pakistani terrorists through the heavily forested terrain of Baisaran.

He now tops a wanted list released by Anantnag Police, which has announced a Rs 20-lakh reward for information on him and two others, Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa, both Pakistani nationals.

Security agencies have already circulated sketches of the trio across South Kashmir, intensifying what has become one of the largest manhunts in recent years.

The April 22 attack, carried out by terrorists in military fatigues, has left Kashmir reeling. Survivors have recounted chilling details such as how the gunmen verified religion through IDs before executing non-Muslims at point-blank range.