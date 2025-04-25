MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 25 April 2025

Top LeT operative killed in Bandipora as India intensifies manhunt to find Pahalgam attackers

Hunt for Pahalgam terrorists intensify as security forces announce bounties and eliminate a top Lashkar operative in Kashmir

Our Web Desk Published 25.04.25, 03:20 PM
Anantnag: A security personnel during a search operation following a terror attack at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, April 24, 2025

Anantnag: A security personnel during a search operation following a terror attack at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, April 24, 2025 PTI

On Friday, Indian forces eliminated Lashkar-e-Taiba’s top operative Altaf Lalli on Friday in the hills of Bandipora, marking a decisive start to a counter-offensive against the alleged perpetrators of the April 22 terror attack Pahalgam, according to multiple news reports.

Security officials have termed Lalli’s killing “symbolic and strategic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The joint operation, carried out by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, followed intelligence and led to a gunfight.

Two police personnel sustained injuries during the encounter.

One of the fleeing terrorists, believed to be connected to the Pahalgam assault, was injured in the exchange of fire, India Today reported.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday flew into Srinagar to assess the ongoing operations. His arrival is being seen as a high-level push to fast-track the hunt for the perpetrators.

Hours later, houses of two suspects — Adil Hussain Thoker of Bijbehara and Asif Sheikh of Tral — were reduced to rubble in a blast.

There is no official confirmation yet on whether the security forces executed the demolitions.

Thoker, a local Lashkar associate, is believed to have facilitated the attack, allegedly guiding Pakistani terrorists through the heavily forested terrain of Baisaran.

He now tops a wanted list released by Anantnag Police, which has announced a Rs 20-lakh reward for information on him and two others, Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa, both Pakistani nationals.

Security agencies have already circulated sketches of the trio across South Kashmir, intensifying what has become one of the largest manhunts in recent years.

The April 22 attack, carried out by terrorists in military fatigues, has left Kashmir reeling. Survivors have recounted chilling details such as how the gunmen verified religion through IDs before executing non-Muslims at point-blank range.

RELATED TOPICS

Pahalgam Terror Attack
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan politicians unite to condemn India as Delhi turns on the heat after Pahalgam attack

From national and provincial Assemblies to ex-prime ministers, separatist sympathisers and newspaper editorials, Islamabad seems determined to spin a narrative of Indian ‘aggression’
Neeraj Chopra with (right) Arshad Nadeem
Quote left Quote right

Have carried my country with pride, it hurts to see my integrity being questioned

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT