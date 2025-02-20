MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 February 2025

‘Tool for foreign agencies’: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi after Donald Trump’s claim on US interference in Indian elections

Targeting the Congress, Amit Malviya alleged that ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi was in London in March 2023, 'urging foreign powers', from the US to Europe, to intervene in India’s internal affairs

PTI Published 20.02.25, 04:35 PM
BJP IT department head Amit Malviya.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya. PTI picture.

The BJP on Thursday said that US President Donald Trump’s latest remarks on the USAID funding to India was a “reaffirmation” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign that foreign powers were trying to stop him from coming to power.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has aligned himself with global networks seeking to undermine India’s strategic and geopolitical interests while “acting as a tool for foreign agencies”, alleged BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya, targeting the grand old party following the US president’s remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing an event in Miami on Thursday, Trump once again questioned the USAID funding of USD 21 million for “voter turnout” in India and said “I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected”.

Latching on to Trump’s remarks, Malviya in a series of posts on X said Prime Minister Modi had warned of foreign influence, not once, but on multiple occasions during the 2024 election campaigns.

He also posted a video in which Trump was heard making such remarks.

“Now, former (sic) US President Donald Trump has confirmed that there was indeed an attempt to influence the Indian election and install someone other than Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

US President Trump’s claim that money was being pumped into India to influence election results in the country is a “reaffirmation” of Prime Minister Modi’s assertion during the 2024 campaign that foreign powers were trying to stop him from coming to power, the BJP leader added.

Targeting the Congress, Malviya alleged that ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi was in London in March 2023, “urging foreign powers”, from the US to Europe, to intervene in India’s internal affairs.

“He has aligned himself with global networks seeking to undermine India’s strategic and geopolitical interests acting as a tool for foreign agencies,” the BJP leader charged.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rahul Gandhi Amit Malviya Donald Trump Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Bring out white paper detailing USAID's support over decades': Jairam Ramesh to govt

After Elon Musk-led DOGE on February 16 cancelled $21 million claimed to have been previously allotted to 'voter turnout in India', BJP's Amit Malviya alleged that the Congress-led UPA 'enabled infiltration of India’s institutions by forces opposed to the nation’s interests'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Rekha Gupta has risen from grassroots... confident she'll work for Delhi's growth

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT