Odisha police say no other person is involved in Puri girl burning case, father cites 'mental distress'

Odisha Police on Sunday have claimed that no person was involved in the burning of a 15-year-old girl, who has succumbed to her injuries, even though the victim's mother alleged that three unknown miscreants set her daughter on fire.

The girl, who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Delhi after sustaining over 70 per cent burn injuries in the incident which took place near her house in Balanga area of Puri district on July 19, died on Saturday. She was earlier airlifted from Bhubaneswar to the national capital for better treatment.

According to the investigation conducted so far, no other person was involved, they said. The police, however, did not make it clear how the girl "caught" fire. So far, no arrests have been made.

Odisha Police, in a post on X, said, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim girl in the Balanga incident. The police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment."

The girl's mother, in her FIR at Balanga police station on July 19, alleged that her daughter was abducted by three people who poured an inflammable substance on her and set her on fire.

These statements were also corroborated by the victim’s father, who said the victim faced unbearable trauma and also urged political parties not to politicise this matter.



"I have lost my daughter. She ended her life due to mental stress. The trauma she faced was unbearable. All I want to say is that the Odisha government has done a lot for me and my family. I humbly request that everyone please do not politicise this tragedy. Instead, pray for her soul. All I want now is peace for my daughter," he said in the video.

An eyewitness who helped douse the flames and contacted the girl's family, had told NDTV, "The girl was on fire when she came running towards my house. Her hands were tied. She had suffered serious burns. My wife, daughter, and I doused the flames and gave her new clothes. She told me that three men on two bikes forcibly brought her here, poured kerosene, and set her on fire."

After registration of the case, senior police officers visited the spot. Scientific teams and dog squads were deployed for the collection of evidence. A special investigation team has been constituted to investigate the case, according to the police.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi expressed grief over her death, stating that despite all efforts by the government and the dedicated care of the specialist medical team at the AIIMS, her life could not be saved.

“I am deeply shocked to learn of the girl’s death. I pray for the eternal peace of her soul,” the Chief Minister said.

The death of the minor girl comes nearly two weeks after the death of a 20-year-old college student in Odisha’s Balasore district, following a self-immolation attempt over alleged sexual harassment by a professor at Fakir Mohan College.