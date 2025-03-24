Tolerance takes U-turn: Kunal Kamra lands in hot water week after PM’s tall claims on democracy

A week is a long time in politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Lex Fridman on March 16 said criticism is the “soul of democracy". He had seemed to welcome criticism, encouraged it, and even quoted scriptures about keeping critics close.

But... on March 23 in Mumbai, tolerance took a U-turn as stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's joke on Eknath Shinde landed him in a soup. And PM Modi's trusted Maharashtra man Devendra Fadnavis said, “There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants." He also called Kamra’s act a deliberate attempt to “defame” Eknath Shinde.

What we learn is: Criticism, especially when it lands too close to power, comes with a hefty consequence.

'Gaddaar' Kamra

Kunal Kamra, known for his sharp satire and biting political humour, is once again in the eye of the storm. This time, the trigger was a song, a dig at Maharashtra deputy chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s political rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in 2022.

Kamra’s act, performed at a Mumbai comedy venue called Habitat, did not sit well with the ruling Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde. What followed was a textbook case of political muscle flexing.

Shiv Sena workers stormed the venue, vandalising the space in retaliation.

An FIR was promptly filed against Kamra after Shinde Sena MLA Murji Patel lodged a complaint. In response, Kamra posted a photo of himself holding a pocket Constitution, a silent reminder of the rights guaranteed to every Indian citizen.

'Please apologise'

Fadnavis insisted that Kamra “should apologise” and added, “The Constitution allows us freedom of speech, but it has limitations.”

Another message: In India, criticism is welcome as long as it aligns with those in power.

The backlash didn’t stop at legal intimidation only.

Habitat owners 'shocked'

Mumbai’s Habitat studio, a beloved venue for stand-up comedy, announced its indefinite closure after being vandalized by Shiv Sena workers. “We are shocked, worried, and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us,” the venue said in an Instagram post.

“The recent events have made us rethink how we get blamed and targeted every time, almost like we are a proxy for the performer.”

Defeaning silence

The silence from state and central leaders who claim to champion democracy has been deafening.

At this point, one can’t help but revisit Modi’s own words.

Podcast rewind

Speaking to Lex Fridman, the PM insisted that genuine criticism should be “sharp and well-informed.” He also said that today’s critics often engage in baseless allegations rather than thoughtful analysis.

“For a strong democracy, genuine criticism is necessary,” he said. “Allegations benefit no one; they just cause unnecessary conflicts.”

So, if criticism is indeed the “soul of democracy,” as Modi declared, where does Kamra’s stand-up act fit in?

If genuine criticism is necessary, then why is a comedian being hounded by political power?

Ironical statements

Modi’s past statements further complicate the irony.

In 2018, he posted on X, “I want this Government to be criticised. Criticism makes democracy strong.” In 2016, he told Network18’s Rahul Joshi that governments must be analyzed and held accountable.

One can argue whether Kamra’s satire is the kind of “well-researched” criticism Modi had in mind.

But satire, by its very nature, is meant to provoke, challenge, and, sometimes, offend. A strong democracy, one that genuinely welcomes criticism, does not crumble under the weight of a joke.

This is not the first time Kamra has faced backlash for his comedy. It is unlikely to be the last.

If India is to live up to the democratic ideals Modi himself espouses, then those in power must remember: democracy cannot exist without the freedom to laugh.