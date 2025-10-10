TMC demands judicial inquiry into Tripura office vandalism, blames BJP supporters

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday in a memorandum to the Tripura governor demanded an immediate time-bound judicial inquiry into the vandalism at its state headquarters in Agartala by suspected BJP members on Tuesday evening.

The memorandum was submitted by a six-member Trinamool delegation to governor N. Indrasena Reddy through U.K. Chakma, secretary to the governor.

The memorandum said the party headquarters in Agartala “was violently attacked, vandalised and ransacked by members and supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This shameful incident occurred in full public view with Tripura Police present but choosing not to intervene to stop the violence. This brazen act of political aggression was an affront to the very foundations of democracy, to the right to dissent, and to the constitutional guarantee of political plurality.”

BJP supporters had allegedly removed Trinamool’s flags, flex banners and other campaign materials on Tuesday evening in protest against the attack on a BJP MP and MLA in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri on October 6 while some party leaders were touring flood-affected areas.

The BJP supporters had allegedly dumped the removed materials in front of the Trinamool state headquarters. Nobody was injured and police intervention ensured the crowd could not enter the Trinamool office, sources said.

The Trinamool delegation included Pratima Mondal, Saayoni Ghosh, Birbaha Hansda, Kunal Ghosh, Sudip Raha and Sushmita Dev.

Trinamool’s Dhalai district president, Suman Day, also lodged a police complaint on Thursday seeking action against those involved in the attack on the party headquarters.