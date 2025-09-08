MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 08 September 2025

Tigers of Thrissur: Puli Kali artistes keep alive Kerala’s striped legacy of Onam

Nine troupes, crores spent, and new funds mark the folk spectacle that rivals Thrissur Pooram.

Cynthia Chandran Published 08.09.25, 05:58 AM
Artistes perform Puli Kali as part of Onam celebrations in Kozhikode on August 27.

Artistes perform Puli Kali as part of Onam celebrations in Kozhikode on August 27. PTI

The “tigers” are set to take over Swaraj Round in Kerala’s Thrissur on Monday.

Nine Puli Kali or tiger dance groups are raring to take part in a competition held under the aegis of the state tourism department and the Thrissur Corporation on the fifth and last day of Onam celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time, the Union tourism department has sanctioned 3 lakh each to the Puli Kali groups, where performers paint their bodies to resemble tigers and dance to the rhythm of traditional percussion instruments.

For Jithin Joseph, a fourth-generation Puli Kali artiste, taking part in the celebrations is like an annual ritual. Joseph, who works as the IT head of an educational software company, is the team leader of Chakkamukku Desam, one of the nine groups taking part in the Puli Kali competition.

Joseph told The Telegraph that participating in the ritual mattered most for his team.

“The winner gets 62,500. Last year, our team spent 50 lakh to paint 51 Puli and 35 percussion artistes. For every Thrissur native, it’s the Puli Kali which matters the most after the famous Thrissur Pooram (a temple festival),” the 34-year-old said.

G. Suresh Kumar, 54, a vegetable stall owner at West Fort in Thrissur, has been taking part in the competition for more than two decades as a member of Kannuttakara Desam, another Puli Kali group.

“Each Puli Kali artiste requires 10,000 for the show. This year, Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi has ensured 3 lakh to each of the nine groups. Thrissur Corporation has also been providing 1 lakh each. A few private companies have come out with sponsorships,” Kumar said.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sowed doom, reaped resilience: As floods wreak havoc, grain bowl Punjab stays undaunted

As floods wreak havoc on crops & livestock, grain bowl Punjab stays undaunted
Bhupen Hazarika, and Narendra Modi [in set]
Quote left Quote right

More than just a voice, Bhupen Da was the heartbeat of the people

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT