Pushkar Mela ground comes alive with horses, camels and cows worth crores

Thousands of traders, breeders and tourists have begun gathering in Rajasthan’s Pushkar for one of India’s largest livestock fairs, where animals worth crores change hands and rare breeds take centre stage.

The week-long Pushkar Cattle Fair, beginning on 30 October, is drawing attention for its record valuations, from a stallion reportedly priced at Rs 15 crore to a buffalo tagged at Rs 23 crore.

1 7 Owner Abhinav Tiwari with his 16 inches tall cow, believed to be among the smallest in Pushkar Fair, which he brought from Jaipur's Bagru along with other cows of different breeds(PTI)

2 7 A camel herder at the annual Pushkar Camel Fair 2025(PTI)

More than 4,000 animals, including horses, camels and cows, have been registered this year.

The fair, steeped in tradition, is also adapting to modernity with the state’s animal husbandry department digitising animal records to improve traceability and transparency in trade.

3 7 A woman dressed in traditional attire with a vessel on her head walks past camels during the Pushkar Fair(PTI)

4 7 A pair of langurs at the annual Pushkar Camel Fair 2025 (PTI)

DSP (Ajmer Rural) Ramchandra Chaudhary said that this year, the Pushkar Fair will see a larger police deployment compared to previous years.

5 7 A family of camel herders (PTI)

"More than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed during the fair. All officers have been briefed properly to ensure that visitors face no inconvenience," he said.

6 7 A camel eats fodder(PTI)

7 7 Herders with their camels silhouetted against the morning light (PTI)

Rajasthan's Animal Husbandry Department has intensified monitoring to ensure the health and safety of the livestock arriving for trade at the fair, an official said.