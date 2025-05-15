MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 15 May 2025

Three terrorist killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were yet to be ascertained, says official

PTI Published 15.05.25, 01:22 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. PTI picture.

Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nader Tral area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the forces, who retaliated, he said.

The three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists were yet to be ascertained, the official said.

According to police, the operation is still underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Jammu And Kashmir Terrorists Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India has offered US a trade deal with zero tariffs, says Donald Trump

New Delhi is seeking to clinch a trade deal with the U.S. within the 90-day pause on tariff hikes announced by Trump on April 9 for major trading partners, which had included a 26% tariff on India
In this screenshot taken from @rajnathsingh via X on Thursday, May 15, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the soldiers at Badami Bagh Cantt, in Srinagar.
Quote left Quote right

I believe Paistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under supervision of IAEA

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT