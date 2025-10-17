Three soldiers injured as terrorists attack Army camp in Assam’s Tinsukia

Three soldiers were injured after unidentified terrorists opened fire on an Army base in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district shortly after midnight on Friday.

The attack targeted the Army’s Kakopathar Company post, located near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The assailants fired from a moving vehicle, prompting troops to retaliate, multiple media reports noted.

“No major injuries were sustained other than minor abrasions to three personnel. The area has been sanitised and joint searches in coordination with the police are being carried out,” a defence spokesperson said.

The attackers are suspected to be from the banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom- Independent (ULFA-I) and used grenade launchers and automatic rifles, NDTV reported quoting sources.

The group, which has been largely dormant in the region for years, is believed to have launched the strike in response to recent counter-insurgency operations near the Indo-Myanmar border, where some ULFA (I) members were killed.

Two separate attacks on Assam Rifles camps were reported on Thursday in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district — one at an Assam Rifles Company Operating Base and another near Manmao.

Two militants were injured in the incidents, which police sources attributed to cadres of NSCN (K-YA) and ULFA (I).

Search operations are underway in both states to trace the attackers, the Army said.