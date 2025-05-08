MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 08 May 2025

Three police personnel killed in landmine blast triggered by Maoists Telangana's Mulugu

The banned CPI(Maoist) had planted IEDs in the forest area and the police teams were on duty, the official said

PTI Published 08.05.25, 01:51 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

Three police personnel were killed in a landmine blast triggered by Maoists in Mulugu district of Telangana bordering Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred under Wazeedu police station limits in the district at around 7.30 am when a police team was on routine bomb detection duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maoists triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast, resulting in the death of three police personnel, a senior police official told PTI.

Also Read

The banned CPI(Maoist) had planted IEDs in the forest area and the police teams were on duty, the official said. Further investigation was on.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Security Personnel IEDs
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court cited Sofiya Qureshi as an example five years before Operation Sindoor

The top court’s acknowledgment of the achievements of the Indian Army Colonel had come when the top court ruled in favour of granting permanent commission to women officers
Ajinkya Rahane
Quote left Quote right

We can still qualify. We still got to think positive. We are playing very good cricket

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT