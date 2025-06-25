MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Karnataka: Three men hacked to death at dhaba near Kalaburagi in suspected revenge attack

Kalaburagi suburban police station registered a case, and an investigation is underway

PTI Published 25.06.25, 01:50 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Three people were allegedly hacked to death by a group of miscreants at a dhaba near Pattan village on the outskirts of the city during the early hours on Wednesday, police said.

According to officials, the incident is said to have taken place at 1:30 am on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Siddaroodha (32), Jagadish (25), and Ramachandra (35). They are all said to be related to each other and to have worked at the dhaba.

Police suspect old rivalry to be the reason behind the incident in which lethal weapons were allegedly used by the miscreants, who have fled after committing the crime.

Kalaburagi suburban police station registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

