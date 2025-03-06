Three lakh families get housing aid in Bihar under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday transferred ₹40,000 each to 3 lakh beneficiaries as the first installment under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Gramin in their bank accounts.

The beneficiaries will get their second and third installments of ₹80,000 in the next 100 days. They would also be provided ₹12,000 each for construction of toilets under the Lohia Swachh Bihar Abhiyan.

The beneficiaries would be provided work for 90 days as unskilled labour under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and would get ₹22,050 as wages for the period.

Congratulating the beneficiaries on Wednesday, Nitish asked the officials of the rural development department (RDD) to “ensure that the central and state government programmes are properly implemented and people get their benefits without any delay.”

Bihar received a target of 2.44 lakh beneficiaries under the PMAY-Gramin scheme in September 2024.

“However, the Union rural development ministry gave an additional target of 5.47 lakh beneficiaries on January 27 this year. This has taken the total number of beneficiaries to 7.91 lakh,” RDD secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said.

Under the PMAY-Gramin, the beneficiaries are provided ₹1.20 lakh in three installments to construct a pucca house. The fund is shared by the Centre and state in a 60:40 ratio.