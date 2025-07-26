Chirag Paswan regrets support to Nitish government after alleged gang-rape in ambulance

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday expressed regret over supporting the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, hours after a 26-year-old woman alleged she was gang raped inside a moving ambulance in Gaya after collapsing during a Home Guard recruitment physical test.

"I have heard claims that the recent spurt in violent crimes is linked to the upcoming assembly polls, and there are attempts to defame this government. Still, it is the responsibility of the administration to keep the law and order situation under control. I feel sorry to support a government which is failing on this count,” the LJP leader said while speaking to reporters in Patna before leaving for a rally in Gaya.

The Hajipur MP, who is part of the BJP-led NDA alliance, expressed his growing discomfort with the state’s handling of crimes against women and other violent incidents.

"The situation in the state has become scary. The administrative failure is being blamed on both rank incompetence and connivance with criminals," Paswan said.

He alleged that incidents of "murder, kidnapping, dacoity and rape are being reported from the state almost every day."

"Authorities concerned have miserably failed to check the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Law and order have collapsed. The situation is almost out of control. It needs to be checked immediately," Paswan said.

The alleged assault on the woman took place on Thursday during a Home Guard recruitment drive in Bodh Gaya, where the woman was participating in a physical endurance test.

According to police, she collapsed midway through the test and was transported to a hospital in an ambulance.

Officials said the woman lost consciousness during the transfer and later told authorities that she was raped by multiple individuals while being transported.

The alleged rape occurred while she was unconscious in the ambulance.

Acting on her statement, a case was registered at the Bodh Gaya police station. Gaya police confirmed the arrest of two suspects within two hours of receiving the report.

“We acted immediately and have taken swift action,” a senior official from the Gaya police department said. Investigations are ongoing to identify if more individuals were involved.

On July 17, a murder convict, who was out on parole, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital in Bihar's Patna.

On July 11, a local businessman was shot dead in Patna’s Ramkrishna Nagar.

It was the third such killing in ten days.