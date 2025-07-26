BJD demands SIT into hostel abuse of tribal girls as Odisha faces another school molestation outrage

Allegations of sexual exploitation in government-run hostels for tribal girls in Odisha have triggered outrage, protests, and political pressure on the state machinery.

On Saturday, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under judicial supervision to probe what it called a pattern of “systemic failure” and “gross administrative negligence”.

The demand came a day after two girls from separate state-run residential schools in Kandhamal district were reported pregnant, adding to a growing list of similar cases across the state.

A BJD delegation submitted a memorandum to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) at its regional office in Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

“We recommend the formation of an SIT under judicial supervision to investigate and monitor judicial proceedings in all such cases. We also urged the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to advise the state government to undertake systemic policy reforms, including a complete overhaul of the ST and SC Development Department's hostel monitoring framework," the memorandum said.

The party cited reports of at least four pregnancies among tribal girls living in hostels in Rayagada, Mayurbhanj, and Kandhamal.

“A series of deeply disturbing incidents, involving the sexual exploitation and pregnancy of tribal girls residing in hostels managed by the ST & SC Development Department in Odisha, have come to the fore. These are not only shocking but point towards systemic failure, gross administrative negligence in ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of tribal girls under state care,” the BJD alleged.

The party has asked the NCST for grievance redressal cells in every hostel, regular surprise inspections, and accountability at every level.

BJD workers staged a protest outside the office of the DIG, south western range, in Koraput. They handed over a memorandum to the director general of police, listing incidents of rape, gang rape and molestation from across the southern districts.

The party said crimes against women are rising, and the state’s silence is inexcusable.

Yet another case surfaced on Saturday. A teacher at Naga Narayan High School in Kendrapara’s Dangamal village has been detained for allegedly molesting a group of Class 7 girls.

Marine police detained the accused after the school’s headmaster alerted them.

"We have detained the accused and are interrogating him. However no FIR has been lodged in this connection. We are in touch with parents of the victim girls and they have consented to file a complaint in this connection," said inspector-in-charge of Talchua Marine Police Station Bimal Mallick.

Mallick said more details couldn’t be shared at this stage, citing the sensitivity of the case.