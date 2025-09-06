Three killed in Rajasthan in rain-related incidents, red alert issued for four districts

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting traffic, and damaging property, as the meteorological department issued a red alert for four districts, officials said.

A man and his daughter were killed and five people were injured when a portion of a dilapidated house collapsed in Jaipur. Heavy showers pounded Udaipur, too, that caused a boundary wall of a school to collapse.

A 40-year-old farmer was killed after being struck by lightning in Kaliakhedi village in Kota's Ramganjmandi area, police said.

In Bhilwara, continuous rainfall since early morning left colonies and houses submerged under two to three feet of water, while underpasses and low-lying areas were flooded.

Schools remained closed on Saturday in Ajmer, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Bhilwara and Salumber in view of the weather conditions.

Meanwhile, inflow into Bisalpur dam in Tonk district prompted authorities to open two additional gates on Saturday morning, taking the total to eight.

In Rajsamand's Kumbhalgarh sub-division, heavy rainfall since Friday night washed away part of National Highway-162, forcing traffic to be diverted.

According to the Met centre, a well-marked low-pressure system lies over southeast Rajasthan and is likely to intensify into a depression within 24 hours.

"Under its influence, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over parts of Udaipur and Jodhpur divisions on September 6-7. Ajmer, Bikaner, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions may also see moderate to heavy showers," a Met official said.

The weather office has also issued a red alert for Udaipur, Dongarpur, Banswara and Pratapgarh districts in the southern region of the state.

It added that heavy to very heavy rainfall activity may continue over Jodhpur division and adjoining districts till September 9, while intensity is expected to reduce in most other parts of the state after September 8.

In the past 24 hours, very heavy rainfall was recorded in Bhilwara and Ajmer districts, heavy rainfall in Banswara, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Rajsamand, Dungarpur, Alwar, Pali and Chittorgarh districts, and light to moderate showers at many other places.

Banera in Bhilwara reported the highest rainfall at 156 mm.

