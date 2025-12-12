At least nine killed, 22 injured as bus falls off fog-hit ghat road in Andhra Pradesh

At least nine people died and 22 were injured after a bus fell off a road and turned turtle here in Alluri Sitaramarajud district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

They said the bus, which was headed to neighbouring Telangana from Chittoor, was carrying 37 people, including the driver and the cleaner. Six of them are safe.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar said the accident occurred around 4:30 am on Chintoor-Maredumilli ghat road near a Durga temple.

"At least nine people died and 22 were injured as the bus fell off the ghat road. The bus did not fully plunge into the valley. It turned turtle... and got stuck," Bardar told PTI, adding that four of the injured are critical.

According to the officer, it is likely that the bus driver did not see a curve at the accident site, which falls in the Mothugudem police station area, due to heavy fog.

Bardar said the bus passengers were going to the Sri Rama temple in Telangana's Bhadrachalam from Chittoor.

