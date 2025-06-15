Three days after AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, Air India underscores 'number one priority'

Three days after the crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad claimed 241 lives, the airline issued a public statement on Sunday outlining the steps being taken in response.

Posting on X, the airline said, “Air India remains in mourning on the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight AI171. Our hearts are with the families, loved ones, and communities affected by the accident.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts to reach out to the families have been underway since the day of the incident. “We have established contact with the next of kin/relatives of all passengers and crew members, expressing our condolences and helping them with the next steps. Over 400 family members have reached Ahmedabad and are being assisted by our teams on the ground,” the statement read.

Each affected family has been assigned a dedicated caregiver by the airline. The company said it is working “closely with other Tata group companies to provide every possible assistance to the families and loved ones of those deceased, which remains our number one priority.”

The handover process of mortal remains and personal belongings is ongoing. Air India also mentioned that it is coordinating with local authorities to help with transportation out of Gujarat and repatriation, where applicable.

“The solemn process of handing over the mortal remains and their personal effects to the next of kin is ongoing. Air India is working closely with the authorities and will be assisting in the movement out of Gujarat, and repatriation initiatives, where appropriate,” the statement said.

Acknowledging the institutional support being extended, the airline said, “We extend our profound gratitude to the Central and State Governments for their unwavering and exceptional support in every possible way. We also express our heartfelt appreciation to the faculty, staff, students, and associates of Civil Hospital and Rajasthan Hospital in Ahmedabad for their tireless efforts and compassion, and colleagues from other Tata Group companies for their relentless commitment to providing resources and support, ensuring our teams have everything needed to care for those affected.”

Air India confirmed its cooperation with the official investigation. “Air India remains fully cooperative with the ongoing investigation led by the authorities and will continue to provide updates as verified information becomes available,” it added.

Friends and Relatives Assistance Centres are functional at both Ahmedabad and Mumbai airports. A dedicated helpline has been set up for those seeking information: 1800 5691 444 (within India) or +91 80627 79200 (international).