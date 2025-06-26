Three Bombay HC benches recuse themselves from hearing HDFC Bank CEO’s plea to quash FIR

Three Bombay High Court benches have so far recused themselves from hearing HDFC Bank CEO and MD Sashidhar Jagdishan's plea to quash an FIR of cheating and fraud registered against him on a complaint filed by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.

While some judges cited having worked with either the Trust or the lawyers appearing for it, one judge on Thursday voluntarily disclosed that he held few shares of the HDFC Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior counsel Amit Desai appearing for Jagdishan said they do not have an objection with the same but counsel Niteen Pradhan appearing for the Trust took an objection.

Also Read HDFC Bank rejects allegations of Lilavati Trust against its CEO terming it baseless, malicious

Pursuant to this, the bench of Justices M S Sonak and Jitendra Jain recused itself and said the matter shall be placed before another bench.

Desai told the bench that it was facing an issue in this matter due to recusal by previous benches too.

The court then said in a lighter vein that there should be more benches now and the strength of judges should be increased.

According to the complaint filed by the Trust, which owns and manages the prominent Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, Jagdishan allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 2.05 crore in exchange for providing financial advice to help the Chetan Mehta Group retain illegal and undue control over the Trust's governance.

The Trust has accused Jagdishan of misusing his position as the head of a leading private bank to interfere in the internal affairs of a charitable organisation.

Jagdishan's plea seeking quashing of the first information report (FIR) was first listed earlier this month before a bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Rajesh Patil.

Justice Patil recused himself, after which the matter was listed before the bench led by Justice Sarang Kotwal.

This bench, too, recused itself.

The matter will now have to be placed before another bench.

The FIR against Jagdishan was registered at the Bandra police station following an order by a Bandra magistrate court under section 175 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), based on an application moved by the Trust.

He was booked under charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal breach of trust by a public servant.

In a public statement issued earlier this month, the Trust alleged that the Rs 2.05 crore payment was part of a larger conspiracy to "loot" the Trust and manipulate its decision-making processes in favour of the Chetan Mehta Group.

The Trust has also filed a petition before the high court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.