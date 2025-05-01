Three BJ Medical College students suspended, evicted from hostel over ragging allegations in Pune

Three postgraduate students of the prestigious state-run BJ Medical College in Pune have been suspended and evicted from their hostel for allegedly ragging some junior doctors, said an official from the institute on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra government-administered institute took the action after it received a complaint against three second-year PG students from the Orthopaedic Department, said Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of the medical college, which is attached to the Sassoon General Hospital.

He said the mother of a junior student, who was allegedly subjected to ragging by these three senior students-doctors, had submitted a complaint at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in Mumbai and later forwarded it to the college authorities in Pune.

"Upon receiving the complaint on Monday, we immediately probed the matter with the help of our anti-ragging committee and on the basis of the inquiry, suspended three senior students-doctors and also expelled them from the hostel," said Pawar.

The dean said besides going through the woman's complaint, the committee also enquired with four more junior students to verify the claims and on the basis of their versions, the suspension was done.

Sources in the college told PTI that the accused targeted three more junior medical students from their department besides the main complainant. They allegedly harassed the said junior student mentally, sometimes even physically, and used intimidating language, said the sources.

Pawar said the head of the Orthopaedic Department has also been replaced and the said victims have been assigned to other senior students-doctors.

Statements of the other three junior students have also been recorded on the allegations of ragging against the suspended seniors, he added.

