MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 06 April 2025

Thousands gather to pull majestic chariot in Bhubaneswar’s Rukuna Rath Yatra

For the devotees of Lingaraj, the Rukuna Rath Yatra is believed to be the 'Paap Binashakari Yatra', one which eradicates evils and sins

Subhashish Mohanty Published 06.04.25, 05:27 AM
A crowd gathers for the Rukuna Rath Yatra in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

A crowd gathers for the Rukuna Rath Yatra in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Ashwini Pati

Thousands turned up on Saturday to witness the famous Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraj of Bhubaneswar.

Despite the scorching heat, with temperatures hovering around 33°C, devotees congregated to pull the majestic chariot. However, as the ritual of pulling the chariot was delayed for two hours, it managed to move only about 200 metres from the 11th-century Lingaraj temple before halting mid-way. It will be pulled again later on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rukuna Rath Yatra is believed to predate the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri. During the Rukuna Rath Yatra, devotees pull the 45-foot-high chariot every year. The chariot is drawn by the devotees from the Lingaraj temple to the Rameswar temple.

For the devotees of Lingaraj, the Rukuna Rath Yatra is believed to be the “Paap Binashakari Yatra”, one which eradicates evils and sins. It is the biggest festival in the temple city.

Legend has it that Lord Ram visited Ekamra Kshetra (Bhubaneswar) and stayed at the Rameswar temple as a guest of Lord Lingaraja in Tretya Yuga. When Lord Ram was returning from Lanka after victory over Ravan, Goddess Sita had requested to worship Lord Shiva here.

RELATED TOPICS

Puri Temple Rukuna Rath Yatra
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Waqf (Amendment) Act comes into effect as President Murmu gives assent to contentious bill

Murmu also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025
Quote left Quote right

Kejriwal must explain what lacked in his bungalow to need Rs 31L per month for maintenance

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT