Thief in priest’s robes steals Rs 1.5 crore sacred urns from Jain event near Red Fort

Two gold-and-diamond-studded kalash (urns), valued at ₹1.5 crore, were allegedly stolen by a man disguised as a Jain priest from a religious event held at a park opposite Delhi's Red Fort complex late on Tuesday, police said.

A Delhi Police official said on Saturday that the thief made off with the two urns and other sacred items. The theft took place during a Jain religious event organised by the Jain Parv Pandal inside the park. The event was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The ritual urns disappeared from the stage amid the rush during the ceremonial welcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stolen items included a golden jhari (urn) and a gold coconut weighing about 760gm, besides a 115-gram gold jhari of smaller size, studded with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies, the FIR said. The items are used in Jain rituals and are considered sacred.

"Gold weighing approximately 760gm was among some valuables allegedly stolen during a religious ritual opposite the Red Fort. The stolen items included two jharis, also known as kalash or kamandalam, and were studded with diamonds and emeralds," said a police officer.

Deputy commissioner of police Raja Banthia clarified that the theft occurred during the event that took place opposite the Red Fort complex and did not occur inside the historical fort.

The police said the kalash had been brought for daily rituals by a local businessman, Sudhir Jain, who was an organiser of the event.

The police have identified the suspect with the help of CCTV cameras, and a hunt is on to nab him. CCTV footage showed the suspect in the guise of a Jain priest, making away with a bag likely containing the valuables.

"The kalash disappeared from the stage in the middle of the programme. The suspect has been captured in CCTV footage, and he will be arrested soon," a police officer said.

The theft occurred when the organisers were busy making arrangements to welcome the dignitaries. The items were found missing from the stage when the ceremonial activities resumed.

The religious gathering of the Jain community has been underway at the park and will continue until September 9.

"The thief took advantage of the crowd. The gems are just for aesthetics. But the kalash is linked to our sentiments. We can't put a value on such an object. The police have a lead, and they will arrest the suspect soon," Sudhir Jain told reporters.

He alleged that the thief had made similar attempts at three temples previously.