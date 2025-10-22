MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Eknath Vasant Chitnis, veteran ISRO pioneer and mentor to APJ Abdul Kalam, dies at 100

A Padma Bhushan recipient, he played a crucial role in the early years of the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) which later transformed into the Indian Space Research Organisation

PTI Published 22.10.25, 05:35 PM
Eknath Vasant Chitnis

Renowned Indian space scientist Eknath Vasant Chitnis died on Wednesday at his residence here, his family members said.

Chitnis, who had completed 100 years, was unwell for the last few days and suffered a heart attack in the morning, they said.

A Padma Bhushan recipient, he played a crucial role in the early years of the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) which later transformed into the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Dr Chitnis also played a crucial role in selecting the site for India's first rocket launch at Thumba in Kerala. From 1981 to 1985, he served as the second director of ISRO's Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad.

He was one of the last surviving associates of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space programme.

Chitnis is also credited for guiding the then budding scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

He is survived by his son Dr Chetan Chitnis, daughter-in-law Amika, and granddaughters Tarini and Chandini.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

