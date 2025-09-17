The Modi birthday awards: Rating the best, and most snarky, wishes for the prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday has sparked a social media storm under #MyModiStory, with leaders, celebrities and rivals alike sharing anecdotes, tributes and critiques, transforming the occasion into a spectacle of praise, criticism and political theatre.

Here are our picks for the most memorable tributes and sharpest takes, award-style.

“Jhukega nahi” award

BJP MP Ravi Kishan recalled his first meeting with PM Modi, when he bent to touch the Prime Minister’s feet.

Modi stopped him mid-way, declaring, “India will not bow down to anyone, anymore.”

Before that, Modi had stunned Kishan by asking, “How is your Mahadev?”

Bhojpuri star-turned-MP went blank, only to walk out with both blessings and a one-liner straight out of a screenplay.

The Sunburn award

Yogi Adityanath switched from saffron to solar, declaring Modi the “shining sun of India’s politics.”

Bright words, though sunglasses were not provided.

The Sevak special award

Union home minister Amit Shah recalled an expedition to Rajkot with Modi when he learnt the principle that “one should prioritise the workers before oneself.”

The exposed PR award

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand remembered a Gujarati thali he shared with Modi.

He also found himself in a peculiar spot when his pre-drafted PR post revealed “Vishwanathan Anand Ji.”

Though deleted and reposted, screenshots ensured the moment went viral.

The win-or-lose hug award

Cricketer Mohammed Siraj reflected on Modi’s presence both after India’s 2023 World Cup defeat and after the T20 World Cup win.

Siraj said Modi’s support came irrespective of results, during both joy and despair.

The shuttle diplomacy award

Shuttler P.V. Sindhu said Modi’s encouragement felt personal and inspiring, noting how her career milestones coincided with his tenure and his view of athletes as role models for youth.

The billionaire benediction award

Industrialist Uday Kotak praised Modi’s blend of vision, execution and humility, citing discussions at Vibrant Gujarat summits and overseas trips where Modi showed curiosity to learn and adapt global practices.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani extended wishes on behalf of his family, the Reliance Group, and the Indian business community.

He praised Modi’s decades-long dedication, tireless work ethic, and vision to make India a global superpower. “I have never seen someone who works so tirelessly for the growth of this country,” Ambani said, wishing him good health and a bright future.

The Make up in India award

Actor R. Madhavan, who made his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, recalled one of his most cherished encounters with PM Modi during the film’s preparation stage.

Dressed in full make-up and sporting the heavy beard of scientist Nambi Narayanan, Madhavan doubted anyone — let alone the Prime Minister — would recognise him.

But to his astonishment, Modi spotted him in the crowd, saying, “Madhavan ji, you look like Nambi Narayan. Has the shooting of the film started?” The actor admitted he was stunned that the Prime Minister, weighed down by the nation’s responsibilities, could not only recognise him under layers of disguise but also recall the project he was working on.

The Bollywood blockbuster award

Akshay Kumar kept it straight from the script, wishing Modi “a long life and good health” and calling him “Captain” who will continue to take India to new heights.

Shah Rukh Khan added his star power, calling Modi’s journey from “a small city to the global stage” an inspiring saga of discipline and dedication.

At 75, SRK said, Modi’s energy still outpaces the youth. Bollywood knows how to frame a birthday trailer.

The protocol? What protocol? award

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth recounted how Modi broke protocol during the 2011 World Cup, and embraced him with a hug.

He praised Modi’s humility and tireless service even at 75.

The Grammy goes to Gujarat award

Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej said a conversation with Modi in 2015 inspired his global album Shanti Samsara on climate change, which the Prime Minister later launched at COP21 in Paris.

The VIP minus the P award

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis remembered Modi’s choice to stay in a modest Sangh karyakarta room rather than a rest house during a visit to Nagpur, calling it a lasting lesson in humility.

The AIIMS-and-Rails award

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey recalled how he lost his sister during a Durga Puja because there were no hospitals in his region.

When he confided this grief to Modi, the Prime Minister not only sanctioned an AIIMS but also ensured train connectivity reached his constituency.

Dubey said Modi’s advice — that true development must live in everyday conversations, from tea stalls to train rides — became his mantra.

It was this people’s trust, he added, that later helped him win elections.

The troll of the day award

The Congress party waded into the trend with AI-generated content portraying a figure resembling industrialist Gautam Adani making allegations of preferential deals.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge wished Modi but used #MyModiStory to underline issues like unemployment, demonetisation, betrayal of farmers and failed foreign policy.

After the flood of wishes, PM Modi himself took to X, saying he was “overwhelmed” by the countless messages of affection pouring in from India and overseas. He called them a source of great strength and a collective blessing, not just for him but for the work “we are doing together to build a better India.” The Prime Minister promised to channel the goodwill into even greater energy for the dream of a Viksit Bharat — a closing scene straight out of a leader’s highlight reel.