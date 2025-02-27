MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thane resident bites off part of his friend’s ear, swallows it during argument

Police have booked Menon for voluntarily causing grievous hurt under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 117 (2)

PTI Published 27.02.25, 02:40 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A Thane resident allegedly bit off a part of his friend’s ear and even swallowed it after the two got into an argument at a party, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in a posh housing society in the Patlipada area on Wednesday morning, said the official from Kasarvadavali police station.

In his complaint, Shravan Leekha (37) said that he and accused Vikas Menon (32) were partying with friends when the two got into an altercation. Menon suddenly became violent and bit off a part of his ear and swallowed it, alleged Leekha.

Also Read

Leekha said he was then rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police have booked Menon for voluntarily causing grievous hurt under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 117 (2), the official added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

