Thane court sentences man to 3 years for sexually harassing minor girl in 2014 incident

The accused has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 20,000 has been imposed on him

PTI Published 22.02.25, 01:21 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a girl.

Special judge DS Deshmukh on Friday convicted the accused of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 20,000 has been imposed on him.

Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the victim and the accused were residents of the same locality, and on the evening of January 14, 2014, the accused took the victim, who was 16 at the time, to his house, where he touched her inappropriately.

The judge noted that the prosecution has successfully proved all the charges against the accused, who needs to be convicted and sentenced.

