MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 19 December 2025

Probe into Zubeen Garg's death ongoing, no foul play suspected yet: Singapore police

Upon completion of the investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold a Coroner’s Inquiry, currently scheduled for January and February 2026

PTI Published 19.12.25, 11:28 AM
Zubeen Garg.

Zubeen Garg. Library picture.

Investigations into the death of singer Zubeen Garg are ongoing but so far no foul play is suspected, Singapore police have said.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case is currently still being investigated by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010, the police said on Thursday.

“Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Garg,” said the statement.

Also Read

Upon completion of the investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI), currently scheduled for January and February 2026.

A CI is a fact-finding process led by the Coroner to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion, said the SPF. Singapore police are committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, it said. “We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information,” said SPF.

A Special Investigation Team probing Garg's death charged four accused, including the singer’s secretary Siddhartha Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, with murder in a chargesheet filed in a court in India last week.

Garg was due to perform at the 4th Northeast India Festival at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 20.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Zubeen Garg Death Singapore Police Force (SPF)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

No conclusive data establishes direct correlation between higher AQI and lung diseases: Govt

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh, however, acknowledged that air pollution is one of the triggering factors for respiratory ailments and associated diseases
Zubeen Garg.
Quote left Quote right

Based on probe so far, the police does not suspect foul play in the death of Zubeen Garg

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT