Test patience, face quality action: Rajnath Singh asserts that India is a responsible nation

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India had always been a responsible nation and believed in resolving issues through dialogue, but if anyone tested its patience, they would face “quality action like yesterday”.

He also warned adversaries, saying that India preferred dialogue but would not tolerate repeated provocation.

His comments came a day after the military strikes by India on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

On Thursday, Pakistan tried to target military installations in 15 cities, including Srinagar, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Chandigarh. The Indian armed forces responded by targeting and neutralising Pakistani air defence radars and systems in several locations, including Lahore.

Speaking at the National Quality Conclave organised by the Department of Defence Production and Quality Assurance Organisation, Rajnath said: “We have always played the role of a responsible nation with great restraint. We have always been in favour of resolving problems through dialogue.

“But this does not mean that anyone should take unfair advantage of our patience. If anyone tries to take advantage of our patience, then they will have to be fully prepared to face quality action like yesterday (Wednesday),” he said.

The defence minister lauded the armed forces for their successful completion of Operation Sindoor in which nine terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were destroyed with what he called “unimaginable precision”.

“In Operation Sindoor, nine terror camps were destroyed in Pakistan and PoK, and a good number of terrorists were killed. It shows the crucial role quality plays in securing national interests,” he said.

Rajnath emphasised the operation was successfully executed because “our formidable and professional-trained armed forces were equipped with high-quality equipment”.