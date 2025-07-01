Telangana plant explosion: Company, govt to pay Rs 1 cr compensation, CM slams Sigachi industries management's absence

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said his government will engage with the management of Sigachi Industries Ltd to ensure that a compensation of Rs 1 crore is paid to the kin of those who died in the explosion at the pharma plant in Pashamylaram.

Reddy, who visited the blast site, said the toll from the explosion rose to 36.

The CM also said those who are seriously injured will receive Rs 10 lakh, while those who are injured but can resume work after some recovery will be provided Rs 5 lakh.

"The state government will talk to the company management to ensure that Rs 1 crore each compensation is paid to the deceased families. I have issued orders that from both the government side and company side Rs 1 Crore compensation will be paid,” the CM said.

Also, the state government will pay Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured to meet any immediate and emergency expenses.

According to information provided by the officials, most of the deceased were from Odisha, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

There were 143 people at the time of the blast out of which 56 are in touch with the officials. Search is on for the rest of the people.

"Thirty six people have lost their lives. Some are still missing. Officials are in the process of collecting information," he said.

Reddy further said the medical expenses of the injured will be borne by the state government and Sigachi.

He asserted that action will be taken against those responsible for the unfortunate incident.

Later, the CM visited the injured at the hospital.

The CM also sought a comprehensive report on the incident, including details of past similar occurrences and preventive measures taken.

Replying to the chief minister’s query, a company official said the Founder and Executive Chairman of Sigachi was here on Monday.

Reddy also pressed the company for an action plan regarding the compensation to the victims.

“Major accident has taken place. He (senior management) has to come. He has to visit the deceased person's families. You can not avoid the situation. He has to come. Ask him to come,” he fumed.

Industries Minister Sridhar Babu said the company has to act on a humanitarian basis.

“Sorry to say that your top management is not here even after 24 hours. If he is so preoccupied, why does he have to run a factory? Such a major incident, fatal incident has taken place. And our government will take it very seriously, Sridhar Babu said.

Sridhar Babu also mentioned that the Director of Factories has provided some sort of indications to the company (on safety issues).

The Sigachi official replied that all the medical expenses of the victims would be borne by the firm.