Telangana forms expert panel to probe Sigachi Industries blast that killed 38

The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders constituting a committee of experts to identify the root causes and establish the sequence of events that led to the explosion on June 30 at a unit of Sigachi Industries Ltd, which resulted in the death of 38 people.

The panel should submit a detailed report with specific suggestions and recommendations, within one month to the government.

The committee will be headed by Dr B Venkateswar Rao, Emeritus Scientist, at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical technology, the order said.

It will also study whether the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for worker safety is adhered to or not in the industrial unit and if there was any absence or lack of or violation of compliance of chemical and industrial processes that are required to be followed by the company management in the factory.

The committee should suggest, recommend a way forward to avoid or prevent such incidents in future in similar chemical and pharma industrial units. The Director of Factories, Telangana shall assist the committee and arrange to provide necessary requirements and information to the panel during enquiry, it added.

On June 30, the state government appointed a five-member committee of senior officials headed by Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to probe the Sigachi Industries plant blast incident.

Besides Ramakrishna Rao, the committee has the Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management, Principal Secretary of the Labour Department, Health Secretary, and Additional Director General of Fire Services as members.

Meanwhile, M Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary, Labour, Employment, Training and Factories told PTI that he conducted a meeting with the enquiry committee members and some experts also participated through video conference.

Director of IICT Sreenivas Reddy and Director Factories, Telangana have also participated.

The team will visit the site tomorrow.

