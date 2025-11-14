Tejashwi flags counting fears as Mahagathbandhan warns of unrest in Bihar polls today

As Bihar prepares for the counting of votes on Friday amid heightened political tension, Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav continued to express apprehensions over alleged irregularities and another RJD leader warned of widespread protests if foul play was detected.

Mahagathbandhan leaders addressed the media on Thursday evening, during which Tejashwi urged officials involved in the counting to work in an “unbiased” manner. “We all know what happened last time (Assembly election). We urge all officials to work in an unbiased manner and do justice to the people’s votes… A narrative is being set that the BJP people are winning, but the truth is that they are afraid,” Tejashwi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After dismissing the exit poll projections that predicted an NDA victory, Tejashwi on Wednesday night held a videoconference with party candidates and counting agents, urging them to remain “vigilant against unconstitutional activities”.

“The justice-loving people of Bihar, the birthplace of democracy, are alert, cautious and fully prepared with enthusiasm and confidence to deal with any kind of improper or unconstitutional activity,” Tejashwi wrote on X after the meeting, sharing images from the interaction. “Bihar and Biharis are committed to saving democracy and the Constitution,” he added, noting that he held “an in-depth discussion” on guidelines related to the counting process.

Tejashwi had repeatedly claimed during the campaign that the Mahagathbandhan was “made to lose” the 2020 Assembly elections through beimaani (dishonesty). He alleged that counting was deliberately slowed at certain centres, and NDA candidates were declared winners by narrow margins.

In 2020, the NDA had returned to power with a slim majority, securing 125 of the 243 Assembly seats, while the Mahagathbandhan finished close behind with 110. Many of those seats were decided by wafer-thin margins, giving the Opposition alliance ground to allege irregularities in the counting process.

RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh sparked controversy with a warning of mass protests across Bihar, comparing potential unrest to the youth-led movements in Nepal and Bangladesh. “There has been record voting in Bihar this time for badlav (change). If fraud happens during counting, like in 2020, Bihar will turn into another Nepal or Bangladesh,” Singh told reporters in Patna. The city police have lodged an FIR against him.

Buoyed by the exit poll forecast, the JDU office in Patna was abuzz with preparations for celebrations. “Just one more day to wait… the Nitish government is coming back,” the party’s official X handle posted.