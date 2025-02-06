Tejashwi Yadav flags ‘collapsed’ law and order in Bihar in memorandum to governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav submitted a memorandum to Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday claiming that the law and order situation has collapsed in the state.

“I submitted a memorandum over the collapsed law and order situation in Bihar to the governor and apprised him of the prevailing anarchy in the state. Hundreds of people are being killed every month. The police are committing atrocities on the common people on the basis of caste and religion. The Muslims are especially being targeted and tortured,” Tejashwi posted on X.

The move came after Tejashwi, on Tuesday, met Muhammad Firoz, a cleric who was allegedly beaten by a deputy superintendent of police and other police personnel without any reason at Benipatti in Madhubani district.

Firoz was allegedly caught for speeding on January 29 and was taken into custody. The police officials thrashed him and also allegedly took ₹25,000 to let him go. The Benipatti station house officer, a havildar, a constable and two village chowkidars have been suspended since then.

In his post, Tejashwi further stated that incidents of murder, firing, rape, loot, theft, snatching and extortion were being reported every day, while the smuggling of liquor and other intoxicants was at the zenith due to the dilapidated law and order situationin the state.

“The morale of criminals is high due to the patronage of the ruling dispensation. The ministers are also accepting it. The Union and state ministers are justifying the firing of hundreds of bullets. The anarchy and mismanagement in the state is worrisome. The chief minister is oblivious to these,” the RJD leader added.

Tejashwi, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar legislative Assembly, was referring to the exchange of fire between the gangs of former MLA Anant Singh and Sonu Singh – Monu Singh in Mokama constituency in Patna district.

Anant’s wife Neelam Devi is currently the MLA from Mokama. He and Sonu have surrendered after the incident and are currently in jail.