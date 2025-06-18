Tejashwi Yadav calls NDA meeting ‘National Daamad Aayog’, says PM Modi visiting Bihar to ‘cheat again’

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar on June 20, RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has slammed the BJP and its allies, calling the upcoming NDA meeting a gathering of the “National Daamad Aayog”.

Speaking to reporters in Patna on Wednesday, Yadav said, “The Prime Minister will tell what NDA means, he is coming for the meeting of the 'National Damaad Aayog' and to give best wishes. The Prime Minister is coming, so I wonder whether he will welcome the three sons-in-law on the stage by garlanding them. I question whether Santosh Majhi will garland the Prime Minister, Ashok Chaudhary's son-in-law, or Chirag Paswan's brother-in-law."

"The Prime Minister is not coming to distribute employment, end poverty, or stop migration, but to cheat again. He is coming to give a long speech, to abuse us,” he added.

The RJD leader’s comments come at a time when the BJP is trying to strengthen its alliance in Bihar ahead of upcoming electoral battles. His reference to “sons-in-law” appears aimed at highlighting alleged nepotism within the NDA fold.

Tejashwi Yadav has accused the Bihar government of widespread nepotism, pointing to several appointments he claims were based on family ties rather than merit. He highlighted that Santosh Suman, son of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, holds a ministerial post, while Manjhi’s son-in-law Devendra Manjhi, once his personal assistant, was made vice-chairman of the Bihar Scheduled Caste Commission after losing an election.

Tejashwi also questioned the appointment of Ashok Choudhary’s son-in-law Sayan Kunal to the Bihar State Religious Trust Council, alleging it was made under an “RSS quota.” He further cited the appointment of Chirag Paswan’s brother-in-law Mrinal Paswan as chairman of the Bihar SC Commission, despite his electoral defeat.

Yadav also called out the state government over alleged RSS-linked appointments.

“Janata Dal United's minister is saying, what allegations should be made in this? This is the proof. Their people have proved it. We want to know how many more people are from the RSS quota and where the RSS quota is in Bihar. The Chief Minister should tell us this. When their minister says that they have come from the RSS quota, got a place in the commission, then what is left in this? This has been completely proved,” he said.

He accused the JDU minister of promoting personal interests over party ideology. Referring to Ashok Choudhary and Sanjay Jha, he said, “These 'Bhuja Party' people have God's blessing for them to be in such a condition. Sanjay Jha has fixed his children, Ashok Chaudhary has fixed his children, and Deepak Ji has fixed his wife. Nishant Kumar Ji wants to come into politics, but the 'Bhuja Party' people feel uncomfortable with him and do not want to let him come into politics."

"They are using the Chief Minister because he is in an unconscious state; this is a big thing. These 'Bhuja Party' people have set their relatives, sons-in-law,” he added.