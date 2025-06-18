MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Naveen Patnaik to undergo surgery by doctor who treated Manmohan Singh

Patnaik, served as Odisha’s chief minister for over two decades till 2024

Our Web Desk Published 18.06.25, 08:30 PM
Naveen Patnaik

On Wednesday, Odisha’s former chief minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik informed his supporters that he will undergo a procedure for cervical arthritis later this month.

Posting on X, Patnaik wrote: "As advised by medical experts I would be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis on 22nd of this month at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. My personal doctor Dr Ramakant Panda is coordinating this in Mumbai. With blessings of Lord Jagannatha and good wishes of my brothers and sisters of Odisha, looking forward to returning soon to continue to serve all of you."

Patnaik, served as Odisha’s chief minister for over two decades till 2024.

Dr Ramakant Panda, is a noted cardiac surgeon who treated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2009 during his heart surgery.

