Mamata slams Centre’s ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ plan, says there is no democracy under Modi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee fielded a barrage of questions for the Narendra Modi government, which is pushing forward the 50th year of the imposition of Emergency next week, as Samvidhaan Hatya diwas.

“You can fight against Rahul Gandhi. He is the leader of the Opposition. There are other political parties, who have been around for 20-25 years. Not everyone was a witness to the emergency. Did you seek their opinion?” Mamata asked at a news conference at the state secretariat, announcing the Bengal government will not observe June 25 as “Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not everybody supported the emergency. Politically you can criticise it. Why make big talks around it,” said Mamata.

Mamata said the Modi government’s decision to observe June 25, when then Prime Minister the late Indira Gandhi had imposed emergency in the country, suspending civil rights, the Parliament and jailed political rivals, was only to nettle the Congress, which has been trying to shake off the blot from 50 years ago.

“This has already happened in 2024. How is it 50 years now?” Mamata asked.

“We are not going to observe the day as designated by the Centre. If we have to then we have to observe the day every day. Is there democracy in India? They are killing democracy, trampling fundamental rights, bulldozing the state rights, economically crippling the states,” the chief minister said.

Condemning the Modi government’s decision, Mamata said, “People did not accept Emergency… I am not disagreeing (that) excesses were committed. But I condemn this idea (of Samvidhan hatya diwas).”

Last year, the home ministry made the announcement through a gazette notification.

“Whereas, a proclamation of Emergency was made on 25th June, 1975, following which there was gross abuse of power by the Government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities. And whereas, people of India have abiding faith in the Constitution of India, and the power of India’s resilient democracy.

“Therefore, Government of India declares June 25th as “Samvidhan hatya Diwas” to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future,” the notification stated.

Mamata asked whether India under Modi was a functional democracy.

“Are you giving more power to democracy? The Constitution is being changed every day. Wasn’t the Parliament building where the Constitution was passed, a heritage building? Why was a new Parliament constructed? How were the governments in Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand toppled? They went to court for President’s rule in Bengal. You should be ashamed. This doesn’t suit you.”