Aerospace park scrapped, Lokesh swoops in with Andhra pitch; Karnataka ministers hit back

Just days after the Karnataka government scrapped its plan to acquire 1,777 acres in Devanahalli for an aerospace park, Andhra Pradesh industries minister Nara Lokesh pitched to aerospace companies to come to the state.

“Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don’t you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8,000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table,” Lokesh posted on X.

The offer reignited the ongoing inter-state competition for aerospace investments. The Lepakshi–Madakasira region in Anantapur district, where Lokesh offered land, is not a new player in this race.

His father and chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had earlier proposed to allot 10,000 acres there to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for potential expansion.

The region lies about an hour from the Bengaluru airport and has long been viewed by Andhra Pradesh as a potential industrial gateway.

Karnataka’s deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar hit out against any possibility of HAL shifting out of the state.

“HAL is Karnataka’s pride. We won’t allow it to be moved elsewhere,” he said, while pointing out that land had already been earmarked for HAL in Tumakuru and Bengaluru.

Industries minister M.B. Patil responded to Lokesh’s post on X, saying, "Dear @naralokesh, Karnataka doesn’t just offer land - it offers India’s No. 1 aerospace & defence ecosystem. We’ve built the country’s strongest aerospace base over the decades, contributing 65% of India’s aerospace output and ranking No. 1 nationally, 3rd globally. It isn’t about land alone - it’s about talent, innovation, and a proven ecosystem. We know what to do, when to do it, and how to do it. Nothing is slipping off.”

Labour minister Santosh Lad suggested that the aerospace park proposal hasn’t been abandoned altogether. "For the last 5 decades we have been at number one position in GDP. We will find a solution. The farmers had a strong opinion that this land should not be given to anyone else. We have asked farmers to voluntarily give us their land. It doesn't mean the project is scrapped. You should ask why he ( Nara Lokesh) tweeted now."

Home minister G Parameshwara maintained Karnataka’s intent to keep aerospace investments within the state’s borders. "If we are not able to give land in Devanahalli, we will give it to some other place. We will definitely not let the other investors go to other states, such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. We will definitely convince them to invest in Karnataka."