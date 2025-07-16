Bombay high court grants bail to businessman Sujit Patkar in multi-crore Covid jumbo centre scam

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to businessman Sujit Patkar, alleged aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, in the multi-crore COVID-19 jumbo centre scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of Justice Amit Borkar considered the time spent by the accused in jail after his arrest in July 2023, the delay in the commencement of the trial, and parity with the co-accused.

"In view of the aforesaid circumstances and taking into consideration a period of custody undergone by the applicant, ground of parity of co-accused and delay in commencement of trial, this court is of the opinion that the applicant is entitled to be released on bail," the bench said.

The court ordered Patkar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and imposed a few other conditions. A detailed order will be made available later.

Patkar had moved the HC for relief after a special court rejected his bail plea last November.

The special court had observed that the accused and his partners entered into a criminal conspiracy and played with the lives of people during the pandemic instead of saving lives.

Patkar was arrested in July 2023 by the ED on allegations that he and the other accused cheated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) through under-deployment of doctors and staff after securing a contract to run a COVID jumbo centre.

Investigators alleged a conspiracy to generate proceeds of crime by producing fake bills and vouchers.

Patkar was one of the four partners of Lifeline Hospital Management Services that was awarded the contract to run a COVID-19 jumbo centre in Worli.

The ED lodged a money laundering case based on an FIR registered by the Mumbai Police against Patkar.

