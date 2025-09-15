Tax portal glitches leave taxpayers frustrated; BJP MPs call for extension of ITR deadline

Chaos has marked the run-up to Monday’s income tax filing deadline, with the government’s e-portal crashing under heavy traffic, leaving taxpayers and accountants fuming and BJP MPs pressing the finance minister for an extension.

Across social media, angst grew through the day about glitches in the portal.

X user Abhas Halakhandi slammed the portal on Monday: "#INCOMETAXPORTAL is not working for the last 3 days - this is a FACT!! Instead of acknowledging the ground reality and extending the due date, attempts are being made to present as if everything is fine - For whom? For Developer/Vendor-who have not been able to provide standard stable services?-WHY Please take a stand for Tax Payers/ Tax Professionals & save them from unnecessary late fees, interest & anxiety caused by a non-working portal."

CA Chirag Chauhan called it a blow to democratic principles: "It will be a failure of democratic principles and the law of the land, if the ITR deadline is not extended as Portal has not been working for 4 days and it's Dead Today! No ITR filed did not even cross last year's figures. Request intervention of @nsitharaman@narendramodi."

Sudhir Halakhandi highlighted the lack of awareness: "For the past two hours, the Income Tax portal has not been working. It is unclear whether the 'policymakers' are even aware of this situation, or if they too are being misled by incorrect reports and statistics."

CA Disha Sehgal reported complete disruption: "From the last 20 minutes we are unable to access the E tax payment option. Now even unable to login. But sites are working smoothly as per @IncomeTaxIndia. There must be some serious issue in all Tax Professionals Internet/electronic Devices."

The department advised clearing browser cache or switching browsers and asked affected users to email their details along with PAN and mobile numbers.

BJP MPs have also raised concerns. Bhartruhari Mahatab, MP from Cuttack, Odisha, representing the All Odisha Tax Advocates Association, and PP Chaudhary, MP from Pali, Rajasthan, representing the Tax Bar Association, Jodhpur, have written to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanding an extension.

Despite mounting complaints, the Income Tax Department insists the portal is operational. It has refused to extend the deadline for individuals, HUFs, and entities not requiring audited accounts for the financial year 2024-25 (AY 2025-26).

Late on Sunday, the department called reports of an extension “fake,” urging taxpayers to rely on official updates.

Over 6 crore ITRs had been filed by September 13 afternoon, falling short of last year’s 7.28 crore by the July 31 deadline.

The extension to September 15, announced in May, was meant to accommodate structural changes in the ITR forms.