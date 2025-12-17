MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 December 2025

Parliament reply says Nehru papers not missing, Jairam Ramesh seeks BJP apology

Minister tells Lok Sabha no Nehru documents were found missing at PMML in 2025, countering Sambit Patra claim, Congress demands apology from BJP over issue

Pheroze L. Vincent Published 17.12.25, 07:25 AM
Jairam Ramesh.

Jairam Ramesh. File picture

Congress MP and general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Tuesday posted on X the government’s reply in Parliament on the “missing” Nehru papers controversy and prodded the BJP for an apology.

Ramesh wrote: “The truth was finally revealed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Will there be an apology forthcoming?”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a written reply to BJP MP Sambit Patra, Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat said: “No documents related to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, have been found missing from the museum during the annual inspection of the PMML in the year 2025….

“In the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the PMML in the year 2025, no decision regarding the non-availability of documents related to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, was taken.”

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library was renamed Prime Ministers Museum and Library in 2023.

Patra had asked the government whether any papers related to Nehru were found to be missing during the inspection this year, whether they were illegally removed and whether the culprit was identified. He also asked if the AGM this year had taken any decision on this.

Exactly a year ago, Patra had claimed in a media conference that on May 5, 2008, 51 cartons of “significant documents”, including Nehru’s correspondence — which had been donated by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) to NMML in 1971 — were sent to Congress parliamentary party leader and JNMF head Sonia Gandhi’s residence by her representative M.V. Rajan.

Patra had cited news reports that the correspondence included letters between Nehru and India’s last vicereine Edwina Mountbatten, trade unionist and later Janata party founder Jayaprakash Narayan, as well as Congress stalwart Jagjivan Ram.

RELATED TOPICS

Parliament Winter Session Jairam Ramesh Indian National Congress (Congress)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Blame-it-on-Delhi gameplan: Yunus & Co ratchet-up anti-India rhetoric in Bangladesh

Never mind Victory Day; the new rulers in Dhaka are leaving no stone unturned to woo Pakistan
Naveed Akram
Quote left Quote right

Terrorist father-son duo travelled to the Philippines on an Indian passport

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT