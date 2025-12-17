Parliament reply says Nehru papers not missing, Jairam Ramesh seeks BJP apology

Congress MP and general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Tuesday posted on X the government’s reply in Parliament on the “missing” Nehru papers controversy and prodded the BJP for an apology.

Ramesh wrote: “The truth was finally revealed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Will there be an apology forthcoming?”

In a written reply to BJP MP Sambit Patra, Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat said: “No documents related to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, have been found missing from the museum during the annual inspection of the PMML in the year 2025….

“In the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the PMML in the year 2025, no decision regarding the non-availability of documents related to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, was taken.”

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library was renamed Prime Ministers Museum and Library in 2023.

Patra had asked the government whether any papers related to Nehru were found to be missing during the inspection this year, whether they were illegally removed and whether the culprit was identified. He also asked if the AGM this year had taken any decision on this.

Exactly a year ago, Patra had claimed in a media conference that on May 5, 2008, 51 cartons of “significant documents”, including Nehru’s correspondence — which had been donated by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) to NMML in 1971 — were sent to Congress parliamentary party leader and JNMF head Sonia Gandhi’s residence by her representative M.V. Rajan.

Patra had cited news reports that the correspondence included letters between Nehru and India’s last vicereine Edwina Mountbatten, trade unionist and later Janata party founder Jayaprakash Narayan, as well as Congress stalwart Jagjivan Ram.