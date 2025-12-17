Kerala assault case survivor meets Pinarayi Vijayan, state to appeal Dileep acquittal

The actress in the 2017 abduction and sexual assault case met Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his official Cliff House residence on Tuesday.

Vijayan told her: “The Kerala society is with you in your pursuit for justice.”

He assured her that the state would file an appeal against superstar Dileep, who has been acquitted.

The actress attended a Christmas party hosted by the chief minister at a star hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday afternoon. During the hour-long meeting with Vijayan at Cliff House at 5pm, the chief minister assured the survivor that strong follow-up action would be taken by the Left government.

Culture and law ministers Saji Cherian and P. Rajeeve had said the state would appeal against the trial court judgment.

The visit came after the actress expressed strong displeasure with the Ernakulam principal sessions court verdict on Sunday. The chief minister also promised her of taking action on a video depicting the second convict, Martin Antony, breaking down in court after sentencing.

In the viral video, Martin is seen proclaiming his innocence and counting his responsibilities towards his family. He had been working as a driver earlier and the court found him, along with the first convict Pulsar Suni, guilty of hatching the conspiracy for the abduction and assault.

While the six accused were sentenced to 20 years in prison, the remaining 10 were acquitted, which triggered rage among the people in Kerala. District and sessions judge Honey M. Varghese said the prosecution was able to prove the crime beyond a doubt, but it failed to establish that Dileep or any other person had conspired to commit the crime.

Since the ages of the six convicts were less than 40 years, the court abstained from sentencing them to life imprisonment. Since the convicts have been in jail during the trial period, they will be serving a lesser term. All six are lodged in Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur.