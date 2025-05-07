Targets destroyed with precision as per plan: Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor

The targets set under Operation Sindoor were destroyed with precision as per plan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, hours after the Indian military carried out strikes against nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"India has exercised its 'right to respond' to the attack on its soil. Our action has been taken very thoughtfully and in a measured manner," Singh said while lauding the retaliation by armed forces against the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

In a Ramayana reference, Singh said India's counterstrike followed the ideal of Lord Hanuman when he destroyed Ashok Vatika, the grove where Ravana imprisoned Sita.

"We only killed those who killed our innocents," Singh said at the inauguration of Border Roads Organisation's 50 infrastructure projects across six states and two Union territories.

"With the aim of breaking the morale of the terrorists, this action has been limited only to their camps and other infrastructure," he said.

Indian army has acted with precision, alertness and sensitivity, Singh said, adding, "We have shown sensitivity by not allowing any civilian population to be affected at all".

"With 'Operation Sindoor', our forces have given a befitting reply by destroying terrorist training camps... I salute the bravery of our armed forces," the defence minister said.

For this, "I offer my heartfelt congratulations to our soldiers and officers on behalf of the entire nation. I also extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for providing full support to the Armed Forces."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India decided to carry out the "proportionate" strikes to bring the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 Pahalgam attack to justice as there was "no demonstrable step" from Pakistan to act against terrorist infrastructure on territories under its control.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the Indian missile strikes an "act of war" and said his country has every right to give a "befitting reply".

Under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian military targeted Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in of Bahawalpur and Hizbul Mujahideen's Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot and LeT's base in Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala and its camp in Muzaffarabad's Shawai Nalla, military officials said.