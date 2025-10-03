Tamil Nadu stampede: Madras high court rejects CBI probe, lists down conditions for political rallies

The Madras High Court on Friday rejected BJP leader Uma Anandan's plea for a CBI probe into the September 27 Karur stampede at actor-politician Vijay's public rally in that killed 41 persons.

She had moved the court saying there were many questions, including possible official apathy behind the fatal incident.

A Bench of Justices M Dhandapani and M Jothiraman noted that the Tamil Nadu Police's probe into the incident is at an initial stage and the petitioners seeking a CBI probe were not the victims of the stampede, reported Bar and Bench.

"If aggrieved persons come to this court, we will rescue. Who are you? Don't treat this court as the political arena. If, in the investigation, something goes wrong, you come. This is the initial stage," the court remarked.

A division bench, while rejecting the plea, asked the petitioner to approach the Madurai bench of the HC, the jurisdictional court.

According to Bar and Bench report, the court then directed the government and the political parties to ensure that whenever political rallies or meetings are held, even at designated places, appropriate arrangements are made for drinking water and sanitation facilities.

Further, the court said that escape routes and parking facilities should also be provided at the rallies.

During the third leg of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party president and actor Vijay’s state-wide political tour, at least 41 persons including nine children died in a stampede at a rally addressed Vijay at Karur in Tamil Nadu on September 27.

The meeting, held at Velusamypuram, began at 7:20 p.m. and drew several thousand people who had been packed into congested roads since the morning, waiting to see and hear Vijay.

Quoting officials, the PTI reported that at least 30 people fainted while Vijay was addressing the rally from atop his campaign vehicle and were rushed in ambulances to area hospitals. He halted his speech mid-way when workers raised alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling, it said, adding that as they were removed to hospitals, Vijay continued his speech.

Meanwhile, Vijay announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 2 lakh each to those who were injured and undergoing treatment, on behalf of TVK.