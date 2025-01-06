Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi walks out of Assembly, refrains from reading out address, 'childish' says MK Stalin

In yet another Governor versus government face-off, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the Assembly without delivering his customary address on Monday, opposing what he described as 'disrespect' to the Constitution and the national anthem by the ruling DMK.

Chief Minister M K Stalin dubbed Ravi's behaviour 'childish,' and accused him of continuously insulting the people of the state, the elected government and the Assembly as well, which was unbecoming to the post he holds. DMK announced a state-wide protest against Ravi on Tuesday for 'continuously insulting' state anthem, (invocation to Mother Tamil) and the state.

The matter snowballed into a war of words between the Raj Bhavan and the ruling dispensation and Ravi said he had always upheld the sanctity of the state song, "Tamil Thaai Vazhthu," and he said he "sings it with reverence at every event." On the arrival of Governor, the state song was played in the Assembly and when the proceedings were about to commence, and a few moments before Ravi began making his remarks, members of the main opposition AIADMK gathered in front of him, and raised slogans, holding placards. At the same time, as Congress MLAs too moved forward and raised slogans against Ravi while wearing black badges, what transpired could not be properly understood in the din.

The AIADMK members were evicted en masse by marshalls following Speaker M Appavu's order for causing disruption and they continued to raise slogans by gathering in the corridors. Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami later told reporters outside the House, they intended attracting the government's attention over the Anna University student sexual assault case by carrying placards inside the assembly. Congress staged a walkout condemning the Governor, the BJP and PMK over the varsity student assault case.

While Appavu gave directives in respect of proceedings in the House, Governor Ravi slammed, "total censorship of proceedings of Tamil Nadu Assembly today, reminds the country of Emergency days." After the Governor left the House, Speaker Appavu read out the Tamil version of the customary address, which Palaniswami said was "Speaker's address, not Governor's address, a first in history." Such an address, though appeared like an air-filled balloon, there was nothing inside except for DMK regime's self-publicity, the AIADMK chief alleged. The AIADMK's aim is to get justice for the victim and punishment for the true perpetrators of the crime.

BJP leader K Annamalai said the Governor only sought playing of national anthem after the state song was sung in the House.

He posted on 'X' a TN Assembly record of 1991 and said in July that year, for the first time, both the state and national anthems were played during commencement and conclusion of the Governor's Address when late J Jayalalithaa was the CM.

Speaking to reporters, Appavu said the AIADMK members brought placards only when the Governor was there to speak; seeking justice in the varsity student case. "It is not known if they raised placards against the Governor as he is the chancellor of the Anna university...we don't know...they (AIADMK) did not show placards when I or the CM tried to speak." Furthermore, the AIADMK chief claimed, speaking to reporters: "Who is that Sir? Why this government is agitated? Why are they angered?...it is the duty of the government to get punishment to those responsible for the crime, it is the people's suspicion that this government is trying to protect someone." He also accused the government of deliberately working to prevent the Governor from delivering his address. The AIADMK MLAs came to House wearing "Who isthat Sir" badges.

"Who is that sir? is part of the 'Save our daughters,' campaign of the AIADMK and the accused in the assault case, Gnanasekaran reportedly spoke to someone over phone addressing him as 'sir,' and it led to claims on the involvement of a few more persons in the case.

In a tweet, Raj Bhavan alleged, the Constitution and the national anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The Governor respectfully reminded the House of its Constitutional duty and fervently appealed to the CM, the Leader of the House and the Speaker for singing the national anthem.

"However, they cussedly refused. It is a matter of grave concern. Not to be a party to such brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the national anthem, Governor in deep anguish left the House," it said.

Leader of the House and senior minister Duraimurugan moved a resolution stating that the Governor left the House without reading out the Address, sent to him by the government.

In order to uphold the dignity of democracy and safeguard tradition, only the government prepared text for the Governor's Adderss should be part of the House record, he said in the resolution, which was adopted.

Moving the resolution, he said the Governor has repeated what he did in previous years 2023 and 2024, when he did not fully read out the Address in the House. On Ravi's allegation vis-a-vis national anthem, the minister said that when the Governor sent a letter to the Speaker last year on the same subject, it was made clear the practice was to sing the state song ahead of the address and the national anthem was played upon the conclusion of the address.

"Still, the Governor again mentioning the same thing as an issue and walking out without reading out the Address raises a question mark about his true intention," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.