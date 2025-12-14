Chandaka elephant Ramu skeleton recovered as forest department honours a gentle icon

The Odisha forest department on Saturday recovered the skeletal remains of Ramu, the iconic elephant of Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary, with the assistance of forensic experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, and wildlife specialists.

The initiative marks a rare scientific effort to preserve and honour the legacy of the much-loved elephant even after its death.

Ramu, who lived for 41 years, earned widespread affection for never having attacked a human during his lifetime. He died on August 19, 2024, allegedly after coming into contact with a live electric wire while attempting to eat bananas near the Bharatpur forest area. His carcass was later found near the Chandaka forest boundary wall, around six kilometres from Bhubaneswar.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary, Binod Acharya, told The Telegraph that an expert team visited the burial site within the Bharatpur forest under the Chandaka–Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday. “The exhumation of the skeletal remains of the 41-year-old elephant began in the morning. Using appropriate excavation techniques, we were able to completely retrieve the skeleton by evening,” he said.

Acharya said the process was carried out with the help of wildlife experts from a private university, including eminent zoologist Shiva Prasad Parida, along with forensic specialists from the department of forensic medicine and toxicology at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, and other wildlife experts.

“Before the skeleton is displayed for public viewing, it will be thoroughly cleaned,” Acharya said. “It will then be transported to Godibari Prakriti Nivas near Bhubaneswar, where it will undergo a scientific conservation process to ensure long-term preservation.”

He added that the forest department has previously displayed the skeletal remains of a large crocodile at Satkosia Sanctuary, which attracts a significant number of visitors. “Ramu was loved by people across the region. We expect that visitors will come in large numbers to see the 8.5-foot-high skeleton once it is displayed. It is scheduled to be opened to the public from March 2026,” Acharya said.

Forest officials said the primary focus during the retrieval was to prevent any damage to the bones. “Now that the skeletal remains have been fully recovered, the next step is scientific conservation and transportation from the forest to the designated location. Established wildlife preservation and conservation protocols were strictly followed under close supervision,” an official said.

Acharya said Ramu’s skeleton would be used for awareness and conservation-related purposes. “It will help educate people about the ecological and cultural importance of pachyderms and promote coexistence between humans and elephants,” he said.

Following Ramu’s death, residents of the Chandaka area had submitted a memorandum to the forest department, demanding that the elephant’s legacy be preserved and used to raise awareness about human–elephant coexistence.

Andharua sarpanch Swarnalata Baliarsingh said Ramu had been closely associated with the local community for decades. “Ramu had been part of our lives for the last 41 years. It used to enter the village in search of food but never attacked anyone. Its death was a personal loss for people of our village and neighbouring areas along the Chandaka Sanctuary,” she said.

Baliarsingh said villagers had organised a shraddha sabha on the 10th day after Ramu’s death. “People gathered to remember Ramu and share memories associated with it,” she said.

She added that the community had long demanded the preservation of Ramu’s skeleton. “We had submitted a memorandum to the forest department earlier. Preserving Ramu’s skeleton will serve as a reminder that humans and elephants can live in harmony without harming each other,” the sarpanch said.