Centre claims Naxal funding choked assets seized as March 2026 eradication deadline set

The Centre on Saturday claimed that multiple security agencies had over the past 11 years choked the financial lifelines of Naxalites, seized assets worth ₹92 crore and inflicted moral and psychological damage to “urban naxals” by tightening control over their information warfare networks.

“The Centre has effectively choked Naxal financing by forming a dedicated anti-Naxal vertical in the NIA that seized assets worth over ₹40 crore, while states seized more than ₹40 crore and the Enforcement Directorate attached ₹12 crore. Simultaneous action has inflicted severe moral and psychological damage to urban Naxals…,” a statement issued by the Centre said.

Union home minister Amit Shah has set March 31, 2026, as a deadline to eradicate Naxalism from the country.

On the action taken against the rebels, the government said only three districts remained “most-affected” by Naxalism in 2025 compared to 36 in 2014.

So far this year, 317 rebels have been neutralised, 862 arrested and 1,973 surrendered.

“A total of 28 top Naxal leaders have been neutralised, including one central committee member in 2024 and five in 2025,” the statement said.

Listing major successes by security forces, the government said 27 hardcore Maoists were killed in Operation Black Forest, 24 surrendered in Bijapur on May 23, 2025, and 258 surrendered in October 2025 across Chhattisgarh (197) and Maharashtra (61), including 10 senior Naxals.

“Total Naxal-affected districts have been reduced from 126 in 2014 to just 11 in 2025. Fortified police stations increased from only 66 until 2014 to 586 constructed in the last 10 years,” the statement said.

Police stations recording rebel incidents dropped sharply from 330 across 76 districts in 2013 to 52 in 22 districts by June 2025. Besides, 361 new security camps have been established in the last six years and 68 night-landing helipads have been built to strengthen operational reach.

“The government has adopted a unified, multi-dimensional and decisive strategy against Naxalism, replacing the scattered approach of previous governments,” the statement said.

The government has also given a parallel push to improve infrastructure in the Naxal-hit zones, with 12,000km of roads constructed in the areas between May 2014 and August 2025.

Projects for a total of 17,589km have been approved at a cost of ₹20,815 crore, ensuring all-weather connectivity and mobility in previously inaccessible areas, it said.

A major project to improve mobile connectivity was also undertaken, with 2,343 (2G) mobile towers installed at a cost of ₹4,080 crore in the first phase, followed by 2,542 towers sanctioned in the second phase with an investment of ₹2,210 crore, of which 1,154 have already been installed.

“Additionally, under the Aspirational Districts and 4G Saturation schemes, 8,527 (4G) towers have been approved, with 2,596 and 2,761 towers, respectively, now functional, dramatically improving communication and intelligence reach in core Naxal zones,” it said.

Banking services were promoted in rebel-hit zones by setting up 1,804 bank branches, 1,321 ATMs and posting 37,850 banking correspondents to give deep financial inclusion a boost, the government said.

The government also opened 5,899 post offices across 90 districts with coverage at every 5km, bringing banking, postal and remittance services directly to remote communities previously under Naxal influence, it said.

“The actions of the government in the last 11 years have ensured that the Naxal violence has fallen over 70 per cent, civilian and security-force casualties have plummeted, top Maoist leadership has been systematically neutralised, and thousands of cadres have chosen mainstream life over armed struggle,” the statement said.

“While pockets of resistance remain and complete eradication demands sustained vigilance till the declared deadline of March 31, 2026, the trajectory is unmistakable: the ideological and territorial backbone of the Naxal insurgency has been broken, paving the way for lasting peace and development in regions long deprived of both,” it added.