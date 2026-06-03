Tadoba Tiger Reserve closes core tourism zones for three-month monsoon conservation breaks

Visitors will not be allowed inside the core areas of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) from June 30 to September 30, with forest officials stating that the annual monsoon closure is essential for wildlife conservation and visitor safety.

Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director P N Shukla said on Tuesday that buffer tourism gates and buffer tourism areas will remain open for visitors during this period, though operations will depend on weather conditions and administrative instructions issued from time to time.

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“The core areas will remain out of bounds for tourists between June 30 and September 30 during the rainy season. The move is aimed at wildlife conservation and the safety of visitors, said officials.”

Shukla also addressed concerns regarding the reserve’s online booking system and dismissed claims that the website of the TATR was hacked. He urged visitors to use mytadoba.mahaforest.gov.in for online bookings. Earlier, a social media post had alleged that someone was illegally selling 80 per cent of the online tickets.

“The senior forest official called the claim false. Considering the defamatory nature of the post, a police complaint has been lodged, he added.”