MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 03 June 2026

Tadoba Tiger Reserve closes core tourism zones for three-month monsoon conservation breaks

Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director P N Shukla said all buffer tourism gates and areas will remain open during the period, subject to weather conditions and administrative directives

PTI Published 03.06.26, 10:28 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

Visitors will not be allowed inside the core areas of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) from June 30 to September 30, with forest officials stating that the annual monsoon closure is essential for wildlife conservation and visitor safety.

Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director P N Shukla said on Tuesday that buffer tourism gates and buffer tourism areas will remain open for visitors during this period, though operations will depend on weather conditions and administrative instructions issued from time to time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The core areas will remain out of bounds for tourists between June 30 and September 30 during the rainy season. The move is aimed at wildlife conservation and the safety of visitors, said officials.”

Shukla also addressed concerns regarding the reserve’s online booking system and dismissed claims that the website of the TATR was hacked. He urged visitors to use mytadoba.mahaforest.gov.in for online bookings. Earlier, a social media post had alleged that someone was illegally selling 80 per cent of the online tickets.

“The senior forest official called the claim false. Considering the defamatory nature of the post, a police complaint has been lodged, he added.”

RELATED TOPICS

Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

New reality: At Mamata rally, police curbs, no star power & desertion unknown to Didi

Conspicuously absent were the overwhelming majority of her MLAs, and the who’s who of the entertainment-culture scene
Supreme Court NDPS bail ruling
Quote left Quote right

If there is any conflict between sovereignty of a country and personal liberty, the former shall prevail

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT