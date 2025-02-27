Supriya Sule requests Jaishankar to facilitate urgent US visa for father of critically injured Maharashtra woman

The family of an Indian student who is currently in a coma in the US is urgently requesting assistance from the Indian government to obtain a visa to be with her. Nilam Shinde, 35, was critically injured in a car accident in California on February 14. Her father, Tanaji Shinde, who lives in Satara, Maharashtra, has been trying to secure a visa since he learned of the incident leading to NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule raising the issue on social media.

Nilam Shinde, who has been studying in the US for four years and is in her final year of studies, sustained severe fractures and head and chest injuries after being hit by a vehicle. Her family did not receive news of the accident until two days later. According to the family, the hospital needed approval to perform a brain surgery on her.

"We found out about the accident on February 16 and have been trying to get a visa ever since, but have not received any approval yet," her father, Tanaji Shinde, shared.

In support of the family, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has raised the issue on social media, tagging External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and urging him to assist in securing a visa for Nilam’s father.

"This is a serious situation, and we must come together to resolve it. I’ve been in contact with the family, offering them my assurance that this matter will be addressed," Sule told NDTV.

She also emphasised that while she may have political differences with Jaishankar, a member of the BJP, he is always supportive and empathetic when it comes to issues concerning Indian students abroad. "My experience with the Ministry of External Affairs has always been extremely positive, and they consistently go above and beyond to assist," Sule said. She also mentioned that she had contacted the US Embassy in Mumbai for further support.

The family explained that the crash caused multiple fractures in Nilam's arms and legs. "The police brought her to the hospital, and her roommates informed us on February 16, saying she had suffered a serious accident. The hospital asked for our consent to perform brain surgery. She remains in a coma, and we need to be there with her," her uncle, Sanjay Kadam, told NDTV.

Kadam mentioned that the hospital is providing daily updates on her condition. Despite their efforts to secure a visa slot, they have been unable to obtain one, as the next available appointment is not until next year.